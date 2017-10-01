Accountant general asks auditors to improve efficiency

ISLAMABAD: Javaid Jehangir, auditor-general of Pakistan (AGP), on Saturday stressed on the need for true

professionalism and development of skills in the country’s apex auditing department to meet international standards of efficiency in auditing, accounting, and public sector financial management.

“A demand-based capacity building is a must to enable the officers and staff of the department of AGP (DGAP) to adapt to the functional demands in these changing times,” he said addressing the probationary officers at Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service at Pakistan Audit

and Accounts Academy, Lahore.

Emphasising the need for professionalism and skill development, Jehangir said that the quality of human resource and its ability to deliver defines the DGAP.

“To become a modern, effective, and dynamic constitutional establishment committed to public sector accountability in the letter and spirit, the DAGP is geared to equip its human resource with cutting-edge auditing techniques and latest tools for cost-effective auditing,” he said.

He added that the department of AGP was in a transition from traditional auditing methodologies to risk-based auditing in an IT environment, which demands advanced sampling and data extraction techniques.

“This is a defining moment for the DAGP and to advance at a greater pace in modernisation the DAGP is focusing on certifications for its officers in public financial management through partnerships with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) UK, and ACCA UK,” he said.

In addition to the same, Jehangir said, the department of AGP was encouraging and incentivising top-of-the-line certifications such as Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and other relevant certifications to encourage officers to build upon their knowledge and skill sets and contribute more effectively in governance and public sector financial management.

Later, the auditor-general of Pakistan reviewed the status of Audit Plan 2017-18 and directed the field audit offices to effectively implement it and meet the deadlines for annual audit reports.