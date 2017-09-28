13 properties of expats retrieved

LAHORE :Due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, 13 properties of expatriate Pakistanis worth Rs 70 million have been retrieved from illegal occupants during the last week. Commissioner, OPC, Afzaal Bhatti informed this while chairing a departmental meeting. Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari and other senior officers attended the meeting. Afzaal Bhatti said the properties were situated in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sialkot and Chiniot Districts. OPC with the help of relevant district overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) got the said properties vacated and handed over them to their owners, he said.

BOOKED: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) cracked down on law violators, rescued an injured and saved his money Rs 40,000, 1,000 Yemeni Rial, a mobile phone and registered 480 cases against traffic rule violators.

PHP post Saroky Gujrat rescued Bakhtawar of Gujrat after admitting him to hospital. A PHP team arrested eight drunken people Aqib, M Akram, Maechal, Sanam, Zain and two bike riders on charges of doing wheelie. A PHP team arrested 27 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinders.