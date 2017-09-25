Ahle Bait made great sacrifices for spreading the message of Islam: Syedna Mufaddal

KARACHI: Addressing the third majlis of Muharramul Harram at Taheri Masjid here on Sunday, Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin said that Almighty Allah chose Islam for showing the right path to the mankind through our beloved Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

He added that Islam is the religion of peace and tranquillity, adding that providing service and welfare to human beings is equivalent to making Allah Almighty happy. “The Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and Ahle Bait rendered great sacrifices for spreading the message of peace,” he said.

The spiritual leader said: “Particularly, the grandson of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who was hungry and thirsty for three days, had fought on the hot sand of Karbala against the tormentors and laid his precious life in the way of Almighty Allah.” He further added that the exemplary sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his people had become a lifetime example in the history of humankind.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin thanked the Government of Pakistan, people of Pakistan and the people in power for making high-level security arrangements for the majlis. He also thanked the prime minister and interior minister for making this visit possible and for coordinating and cooperating during the entire process.

The spiritual leader said that this was the love of Pakistani people and the government that was leading towards enhanced mutual ties. By referring to Syedna Taher Saifuddin and Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin said that both these religious leaders had visited Pakistan many times and directed their community to work towards the betterment and welfare of Pakistan.

The spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community, on the occasion, said that he was very delighted on getting the opportunity to address Muharram majalis in Karachi after a long gap as his (Syedna’s) father and grandfather earlier used to address Muharram majalis in the city.

He said that steps and measures adopted by the government and law-enforcement agencies for restoration of law and order situation in the country in general and in Karachi in particular were highly praiseworthy.

He said that initiation of development projects in the city was a welcoming sign as it would provide the best of communication facilities to people. He thanked the administration for adopting strict security measures and giving other facilities to participants of the Muharram congregations.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair said that the arrival and stay of the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, in Karachi during the sacred month of Muharram shows an improvement in law and order of the city.

The Sindh governor stated this on Sunday as he met the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community here at the Taheri Masjid, Saddar. He also attended the Muharram majlis addressed by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Dr Farooq Sattar, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and Sindh Local Govt Minister Jam Khan Shoro were also present on the occasion.

The meeting took into consideration the role of the Dawoodi Bohra community in development, progress and stabilisation of peace in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said that he welcomed the decision of spiritual head of Dawoodi Bohra community to visit Karachi during Muharram after a long gap. He hoped that Syedna, in future, would continue to hold his Muharram majalis in Karachi.

He acknowledged that the Dawoodi Bohra community was one of the most peace-loving sections of the society. He said the Dawoodi Bohra community had always played an important role in promotion of economic and trade activities in Karachi, which is rightly considered as the business hub of the country.

The Sindh governor said that the development of Karachi meant the development of the entire country as the city offered massive prospects of trade and investment after restoration of law and order here.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Sindh governor said that stringent security measures had been put in place during the sacred month of Muharram in order to thwart any untoward incident. He said that concerned citizens were required to extend cooperation to the government for maintaining law and order as peace could not be ensured without the support of public. He said that Ulema of all sects had complete consensus of opinion that beliefs and teachings of each others’ sect should be given due respect and honour.

Governor Zubair said that teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) were for the entire world as the maternal grandson of the Last Prophet (SAW) had laid down his life and that of his companions for upholding the flag of Islam as after this noble sacrifice, Islam had become an exemplary religion for the entire world.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had invited the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, to spend Muharramul Haram in the city and address his majalis and he had kindly consented to his request.

He said this while talking to the media just after listening to the majlis of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at Tahri Masjid Saddar.

He said that it was an event where Syedna was addressing the majlis of his community in the city in which his followers had come from other countries also. “We have made necessary security arrangements for his majlis,” he said. “Our Bohri brothers were peaceful and cooperative; they have also cooperated with the administration for their security.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that peace has been restored in the city with constant efforts and political will of the government. “This credit goes to the people of Karachi who supported the targeted operation and also extended their full support to the government, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies in restoring peace,” he said.

The chief minister said that with the restoration of peace in the city, a boost had been witnessed in the business activities. “People, with their families, have been coming out of their homes for outings without any fear,” he said. “Syedna has come from India to address his majalis and this is happening after 21 years.”

The Sindh chief minister expressed his satisfaction that the city is again attracting and respecting its visitors, guests, investors and religious scholars and spiritual leaders.

Earlier, the chief minister reached Taheri Masjid, where he listened to the majalis being addressed by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, just after his address, presented a shawl, rosary and a prayer mat to the chief minister.

Later, the chief minister reviewed the arrangements for the Dawoodi Bohra community’s other majlis at the KPI ground. He visited their kitchen, dispensary and sitting places. The chief minister issued directives to Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar and Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan to keep in touch with the management of the Bohra Jamaat majalis and other programmes and provide them necessary security, support, and whatever else was required by them.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and MQM Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar paid a visit to the Taheri Masjid in Saddar on Sunday where they met with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin – the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community and expressed well wishes on his visit to Pakistan.

Talking to media representatives on this occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar stressed the need for promoting Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen, which he said was the need of the hour. He said the arrival of Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin was in fact a message of love and unity and all of their people work for peace and harmony around the world.

He said in the month of Muharramul Harram, we all should show the mutual understanding and unity to prove that we are peace-loving people and want progress and development of our city and country.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, while talking to the leaders of Bohra community, said this community had a big role in the development and progress of Karachi and they always supported promotion of love and harmony among the people.

He said the development works, including road carpeting, street lights maintenance and cleanliness were started in the city before the start of Muharramul Harram and now these are being completed rapidly so that the citizens could be saved from any inconvenience while performing religious rituals during Muharram.

He said currently their top-most priority is arrangement for cleanliness and road repair and carpeting around the Imambarghas and other locations in the city. The Bohra community leaders thanked Dr Farooq Sattar and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar for visiting the Taheri Masjid.