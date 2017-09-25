Security increased in Haripur

HARIPUR: The police have chalked out a plan to ensure foolproof security during Muharram and will deploy a total of 2,000 policeman, an official said on Sunday.

He said in the light of the directions from Haripur District Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, a plan had been devised to ensure the law and order situation and to implement the Muharram code of conduct.

The official added that all arrangements had been made in consultation with religious people, especially the licence holders of majalis and processions.According to official, there would be 190 majalis till Muharram, in different areas while 67 processions would also be taken out across the district. All the 19 imambargahs have been declared as sensitive in the district and all possible steps have been taken keeping in view sensitivity of the area.