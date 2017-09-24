Musharraf enjoying life after killing Benazir: Rabbani

JAMSHORO: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday called former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf the murderer of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhuotto.Talking to media persons after addressing a seminar in the Sindh University Jamshoro, Raza Rabbani said the murderer was having fun and walking free.

Raza Rabbani said parliament is the weakest institution of the country, adding that according to the Constitution, parliament should have been the strongest institution.

He said if Musharraf is brave then he should return to Pakistan and face cases against him. The Senate chairman stressed that Musharraf was sitting in London and Dubai enjoying life.

Earlier, this week Musharraf blamed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari for the murder of Benazir Bhutto. The Senate chairman said Musharraf was having fun in London and Dubai despite facing treason trial,

adding that Musharraf also did not appear before the court in Benazir Bhutto murder case. He said all other people are facing courts in the country.

According to Rabbani, Benazir Bhutto had written about Musharraf in different letters to US journalist Mark Siegel. Rabbani said what he should say about a person who killed Benazir Bhutto and murdered democracy and the Constitution in the country.

He deplored the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on its silence over excesses and suppression of Muslims across the globe. He questioned which country came forward in support of Pakistan when it received threats.

When asked about the Electoral Reforms Bill, 2017, Rabbani refused to comment, stating that it was a political matter. However, Rabbani said that parliament was the weakest institution when it should be the strongest.