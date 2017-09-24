PN helicopter launches air to surface anti-ship missile

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive display of fire power, Pakistan Navy undertook live weapon firing in the North Arabian Sea in which PN Helicopter Sea King launched air to surface anti-ship missile which successfully hit the intended target with pinpoint accuracy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah witnessed the event and praised the combat readiness of the fleet.

“In this striking demonstration of fire power, Pakistan Navy Helicopter Sea King launched air to surface anti-ship missile which successfully hit the intended target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming weapon’s lethality and offensive punch of the PN Fleet,” Pakistan Navy spokesman said.

The successful firing by PN Helicopter Sea King is reflective of high state of readiness and professionalism of PN fleet. The chief of the naval staff visited various fleet units at sea and witnessed ongoing exercises.

He expressed his complete satisfaction with the combat readiness of PN fleet and commended the efforts put in by all involved.

The naval chief especially appreciated professionalism and high morale of the personnel. He reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure country’s seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests at all costs.