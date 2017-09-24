Gold rebounds

Bengaluru

Gold rebounded from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in tensions between the United States and North Korea prompted investors to seek out the safe-haven asset.

The metal was, however, headed for a second weekly decline. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,296.58 an ounce, as of 0408 GMT. In the previous session, it marked its lowest since Aug. 25 at $1287.61. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.4 percent to $1,299.80 an ounce. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions against North Korea on Thursday and Pyongyang´s leader defiantly vowed to persist with its nuclear and missile programmes and said it would consider measures against the United States.

On Friday, North Korea´s Kim Jong Un said in a rare statement the country will consider the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history" against the U.S. in response to Trump´s threat to "totally destroy" the North.