‘70pc increase in rental ceiling of govt employees’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Housing and Works Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani on Thursday apprised the Senate that a summary has been sent to the prime minister on August 11, 2017 for 70 per cent increase in rental ceiling of the government employees.

Replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had increased 35 per cent the rental ceiling of the government employees.

He said that he had sought 100 per cent increase in the ceiling; however due to flash floods and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan issue, the then PM Nawaz Sharif approved 35 per cent increase.

He said he has sent a summery to the incumbent PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for 70 per cent increase in the ceiling.