Suspect killed by CTD was ‘forming team of hitmen for Muharram attacks’

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday declared the arrest of a political worker wanted for multiple attacks on rival activists. The suspect, as per officials, was forming a new team of hitmen for attacks in Muharram.

CTD Investigation SSP Naveed Ahmed Khawaja said the suspect, Mohammad Naeem Shoukat alias Mohajir, was apprehended in a raid conducted in Korangi No. 1½. The raid, as per the SSP, was conducted after information was received about the suspect’s efforts to set up a new team of target killers.

The operation was executed by CTD Investigation In-Charge Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar and his team. The officer said Naeem was involved in various crimes as part of a political party’s militant wing and was forming a new team to carry out attacks in Muharram.

Giving details about Naeem’s criminal record, SSP Khawaja said he had killed a robber, Mehmood, in Raheemabad in 2007. He had also been involved in a fatal attack on Head Constable Israr in Korangi No. 2 in 2010. The constable was targeted over suspicion of spying on party activists.

The suspect had also kidnapped Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) worker Shafique alias Chitta from the Korangi Y Area and dumped his body in a graveyard in Korangi No. 1, said the SSP. Prior to that, Naeem and an accomplice had killed a worker of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST), Asghar Hussain, outside Ghausia Masjid for taking down a flag of

the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

A 30-bore pistol and four bullets were found in Naeem’s possession. SSP Khawaja said efforts were afoot to track down and arrest Naeem’s accomplices and added that there would be more disclosures over the course of interrogation. The team that carried out the raid would receive cash rewards and certificates of recognition, said the officer.