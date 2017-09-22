LCCI flays power, gas tariffs hike

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has flayed massive increase in electricity and gas tariffs by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and termed it another nail in the coffin of dyeing export-oriented industry, a statement said on Thursday.

LCCI president Abdul Basit, senior vice president Amjad Ali Jawa and vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that Nepra has allowed power distribution companies (DISCOS) to charge heavy system losses of over Rs162 billion/ annum from consumers, which is a sheer injustice with the industry, while Ogra has also dropped gas bomb that is nothing else, but to destroy the industrial base.

“It is a matter of surprise that instead of recovering dues, Nepra is facilitating and encouraging defaulters by writing offs and putting whole burden on the shoulders of the consumers,” they said. The LCCI office-bearers said repeated irrational increases in power and gas tariffs are no solution to the power sector problems, but the government would have to address inefficiencies in the system.