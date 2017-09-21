Rangers arrest 10 suspects

The Sindh Rangers arrested 10 suspects, including four alleged robbers involved in a number of street crimes, during different raids in the city.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers conducted a raid in the Liaquatabad area and busted for alleged robbers running a gang to carry out street crimes.

The arrested suspects – identified as Raheel, Miraam, Faizan and Wahaj – were involved in a number of armed robberies and other crimes in District Central, he said. Weapons were found in their possession and they were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings, he said.

The Rangers also conducted a raid in Sachal area and arrested Mohammed Razzaq alias Boona who is allegedly involved in a number of street crimes cases, he added. During two separate raids in the Aziz Bhatti area, Rangers personnel rounded up Kashif Yaqoob and Kashif Ali alias Gongah, he said, adding that the arrested suspects were involved in a number of street crimes and armed robberies.

The officers found weapons, ammunitions and looted items in their possession, he added. In Lyari, the paramilitary force conducted a raid and arrested a notorious gangster of the Lyari Gang War’s Baba Ladla Group. The arrested suspect was identified as Naveed, the spokesman said, and he was involved in target killings and extorting traders in the Lyari’s Gul Mohammed Lane area. The Rangers also conducted a raid in the Saudabad area and arrested Habib Khan, who is operating a drug den in the area, he said.

The officers found narcotics in his possession, he added. Moreover, an illegal resident, Fahim, was arrested by the Rangers, the spokesman said, adding that the arrested man hailed from Afghanistan.