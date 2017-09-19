Jang Media Group wins South Asian Digita Media Awards

CHENNAI: The Jang Media Group won the South Asian Digital Awards 2017 for its augmented reality app Jang Real, in a ceremony recently held in Chennai, organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) to recognise the best practices in digital publishing worldwide.

Newspapers from Malaysia, India and Bangladesh clinched awards in 10 different categories along with Pakistan. The most notable for Pakistan were the awards won by the Jang Media Group and Dawn Group of Publications in different categories. The Jang Media Group won the Silver Award in the ‘Best Innovation New Product’ category for Jang Real mobile app. While

The Quint clinched the Gold Award and Times of India got the Bronze Award in the same category. This is the second time Jang has been awarded the coveted WAN-IFRA award for innovation as it won the goldfor Jang Classifieds last year, making a record of wins for two consecutive years.

The conference, the largest for news publishers in South Asia, has brought together more than 425 delegates from South Asia and around the world. The other categories in South Asian Digital Media Awards included Best News Mobile Service, Best Social Media Engagement, Best Digital Advertising Campaign, Best Innovation to Engage Young Audience, Best Lifestyle, Sports or Entertainment Website, Best Data Visualization etc.

Jang Real is a revolutionary app that allows the readers to watch the Geo news clips from their Jang headlines on their mobile devices through augmented reality (AR), a technology that has been brought to Pakistan by the Jang Media Group.

Augmented Reality (AR) is the integration of digital information with live video or the user’s environment in real time. And due to this innovation, Jang won the Best Innovation New Product award in South Asia. So far, there are 90,000 downloads of the app and on an average it is scanned by 50,000 viewers and readers a day. —PR