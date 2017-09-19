Wind of change

If there is any law that has been implemented properly and with full force in Punjab, it is the one about wedding ceremonies. These have to be over by 10 pm and nobody can serve more than one dishes to guests. Strict action has been taken over the years against the participants, regardless of their political, social or financial stature. In this context, it is quite shocking that while these conditions are forcefully enforced, there is no restriction on putting up tents on busy roads and streets to hold wedding functions. The Punjab government has imposed a ban on renting out government schools and public parks for this purpose. Does this imply all other places including main roads are available for this purpose?

Last weekend I got stuck in the traffic mess for three hours because multiple routes leading to my house had been blocked by tents put up to hold a family gathering. The local government and police officials are aware of this and reportedly they get their palms greased for letting this happen. After all what they demand is far less than that charged by banquet halls. The government must declare this act a non-bailable offence to save the people from undue hassle and stress. All sorts of function should be held inside a hall and no road should be blocked for such purposes.

Sher Ali Khalti (Lahore)