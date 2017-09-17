FPCCI to organise awards ceremony

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is organising 5th Achievement Award ceremony on October 4, 2017 in Karachi, a statement said on Saturday. The awards are being organised to recognise and honour the dedicated individuals and enterprises of Pakistani origin who have made significant, sustained and lasting contribution in the socioeconomic development of the country and building its image, it added. The achievement awards were launched in 2013 and since then the FPCCI is organising the event annually.

The FPCCI said these awards are being recognised on national and international levels and have become the symbol of pride and honour, it added.