Sun September 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

FPCCI to organise awards ceremony

FPCCI to organise awards ceremony

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is organising 5th Achievement Award ceremony on October 4, 2017 in Karachi, a statement said on Saturday. The awards are being organised to recognise and honour the dedicated individuals and enterprises of Pakistani origin who have made significant, sustained and lasting contribution in the socioeconomic development of the country and building its image, it added. The achievement awards were launched in 2013 and since then the FPCCI is organising the event annually.

The FPCCI said these awards are being recognised on national and international levels and have become the symbol of pride and honour, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement