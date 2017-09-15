Fri September 15, 2017
National

September 15, 2017

PTI councillor shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s member of Haripur Tehsil Council was shot dead here on Thursday.Muhammad Nawaz, a retired school principal and resident of Kalas village, told police that his son Malik Haq Nawaz alias Naji, was standing next to his home on Thursday morning when Amir, Khurram, Maqbool and Hanif residents of the same village came and opened fire on him, killing his son on the spot. According to complainant, the motive behind the murder was an old family feud. Late Naji was elected on PTI’s ticket as member Haripur Tehsil Council and was a supporter of Akbar Ayub, the chief minister’s adviser.

