Three cueists to take part in U18 Snooker in Russia

KARACHI: Naseem Akhtar, Shaikh Mudassar and Umar Khan will represent Pakistan in the World Under-18 Snooker Championship 2017 in St Pietersburg, Russia.

According to the details shared by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Wednesday, the top three junior cueists of the country will be taking part in a training and conditioning camp in Lahore later this month.

The prolific Naseem, who won the last editions of the National Under-18 as well as the National Under-21 competitions, will be proceeding to Russia on October 1 with high hopes of bringing home yet another international crown for the country.

Mudassar, who ended as the runner-up in the National Under-18 Championship 2017, and Umar, who was the losing semi-finalist in the same event, are also expected to come good while locking horns with the leading teenagers of other snooker nations.

The high-flying youngsters will be flying out to Russia from Karachi in the company of PBSA president Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, who will be going there as a delegate.The PBSA has announced that the training camp for the under-18 squad will be organised at the Champions Snooker Academy in Lahore from September 18 to 28.