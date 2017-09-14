Three cueists to take part in U18 Snooker in Russia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Naseem Akhtar, Shaikh Mudassar and Umar Khan will represent Pakistan in the World Under-18 Snooker Championship 2017 in St Pietersburg, Russia.
According to the details shared by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Wednesday, the top three junior cueists of the country will be taking part in a training and conditioning camp in Lahore later this month.
The prolific Naseem, who won the last editions of the National Under-18 as well as the National Under-21 competitions, will be proceeding to Russia on October 1 with high hopes of bringing home yet another international crown for the country.
Mudassar, who ended as the runner-up in the National Under-18 Championship 2017, and Umar, who was the losing semi-finalist in the same event, are also expected to come good while locking horns with the leading teenagers of other snooker nations.
The high-flying youngsters will be flying out to Russia from Karachi in the company of PBSA president Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, who will be going there as a delegate.The PBSA has announced that the training camp for the under-18 squad will be organised at the Champions Snooker Academy in Lahore from September 18 to 28.
Comments