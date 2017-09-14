Comsats organises forum on SDGs agenda

Islamabad :Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development and Technology in the South (Comsats) organised a forum on South-South Cooperation-2030 agenda for sustainable development goals (SDGs), says a press release.

Speakers on the occasion emphasized the need to focus on science and technology through which countries could flourish and achieve the development goals. Comsats Executive Director Dr S. M Junaid Zaidi said that Comsats being a forum for science and technology was trying to cooperate with those organisations which were working on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that 25 member countries of Comsats would develop best universities like Comsats Institute for Information Technology (CIIT) in respective countries. Comsats was working on its goal to give its membership to further 25 countries with total of 50 countries within next four years, he said.

Advisor at Comsats Shahid Kamal said, "South-South Cooperation (SSC) was already playing its vital role and expressed the hope that it will continue playing its greater role in future also. He said that SSC was introduced in 1978 with the name of Technical Cooperation. He stressed the need to pay more focus on global issues, role of science and technology and platforms partnerships.

He said north countries should also participates in South-South Cooperation as it plays a integral part and this is a relevant forum to utilise it productively. He said Science and Technology needs to be considered in SSC countries like low incomes can be flourish through science and technology by introducing different innovations.

Deputy head of delegation of European Union (EU) Anne Marshal said, "Science and technology was important for SDGs and urged that it should have more focus on poverty, climate change and prosperity.