Pakistan banking awards this month

KARACHI: Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBA) on Monday announced the second Pakistan Banking Awards to be held this month, aiming at encouraging financial sector of the country to extend better services and enhance outreach to unbanked segment of the society, a statement said.

Husain Lawai, chief executive of IBP, said that dates for the awards to be held this month be announced soon. He also said the awards would be held with an aim at highlighting the fundamental development of the banking sector achieved through technology-based services.

In all 18 banks are participating in the award ceremony, he said, adding that awards will be given in eight different categories on the basis of performance.

The financial sector of the country is performing efficiently. He said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had directed the banks to provide services to 50 percent of the population by 2020.

Lawai said that the financial sector has done a great job for the economic growth of the country. The jury comprises people with relevant expertise and are undoubtedly institutions in themselves, he said.