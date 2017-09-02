Corruption-free Pakistan campaign to go on: Siraj

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq Friday said the message of Eidul Azha was that the faithful were always ready to sacrifice their all to win the pleasures of Allah Almighty.

Congratulating the nation on the occasion, he said Allah Almighty’s pleasure was actual asset to a believer, as this guaranteed a respectable and dignified status for him/her in the world and the hereafter.

Siraj said Pakistan was also the result of unparalleled sacrifices made by millions of Muslims. However, he said even after the passage of 70 years Pakistan was deprived of a system based on the Holy Quran and the Sunnah for which it had been created.

He said in a most brazen manner the rulers were talking of making the motherland a secular and liberal state.

He said the reins of power were in the hands of people brought up by the British from whom our forefathers had sought liberation.

He said the need of the hour was that the nation once again rose for liberation from corrupt, dishonest rulers and elected ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ leadership that could honestly strive for solving the people’s problems.

He said the JI was continuing its movement for a corruption-free Pakistan all over the country and in the courts. —