‘August witnessed less rains, high temperature’

LAHORE: The effects of climate change have rung alarm bells in Pakistan as maximum and minimum temperatures registered an increase of over one degree Celsius while the duration of monsoon shrunk leading to significant reduction in rainfall.

The situation, if prevails, will create serious issues relating to irrigation and agriculture sectors as low rains will result in less water availability in water reservoirs. On the other hand, both the maximum and minimum temperatures rose in August while high humidity also prevailed due to less rains.

Chief Meteorologist Riaz Khan while talking with The News predicted that below normal rains are expected in the coming month of September especially in the catchment areas of River Chenab and River Jhelum. He said Tarbela Dam relies on snow melting while filling of Mangla Dam relies on rainwater. He said environmental changes have affected the monsoon pattern in the country.

“The biggest challenge we are facing now is to intelligently handle both deficiency and surplus water,” said Ghulam Rasool, Director General Met while talking with the scribe. He added that the country has no storage capacity on River Chenab and excess/flood water can be diverted to dry areas through link canals. He suggested construction of small dams at every possible site to conserve the excess water. He said this will also help in recharging the depleting groundwater resource, which people pump out ruthlessly during dry days.

Data collected from Met office revealed that so far the highest rains were recorded in Sialkot where 266.6mm rain was recorded from August 1, 2017 till date. The highest rainfall measuring 66.2mm occurred on August 2, 2017 in Sialkot. Similarly the average highest temperature recorded in Sialkot in the month was 34.3°C against the mean normal highest temperature of 33.3°C while minimum was 28.2°C. Highest ever temperature recorded in any August in Sialkot was recorded on August 19, 1982 when mercury reached 40.1°C.

Met office data revealed that 144.8mm rain was recorded at Islamabad (city) against the monthly normal rain of 334.7mm whereas the historical record of rain at Islamabad was 591.9mm rain which occurred on July 24, 2001. Average highest temperature in Islamabad was recorded as 34.7°C against the monthly normal of 33.7°C while minimum was 25°C against monthly normal of 23.8°C. Maximum temperature in any August in Islamabad was 42°C, which was recorded on August 11, 1987.

Data revealed that 233.1mm rain was so far recorded at Jhelum against the average rain of 231.6mm. Average highest temperature in Jhelum was recorded as 36°C against the monthly normal of 34.6°C while minimum was 26.6°C against monthly normal of 25.6°C. Maximum temperature in any August in Jhelum was 42.2°C, which was recorded on August 3, 1987.

Data showed that only 21.4mm rain was so far recorded at Lahore against the average rain of 179.4mm. Average highest temperature in Lahore was recorded as 36.7°C against the monthly normal of 34.7°C while minimum was 27.5°C against monthly normal of 26.3°C. Maximum temperature in any August in Lahore was 40.7°C, which was recorded on August 11, 1987 while this August the city also witnessed 40°C.

As per Met data rainfall was reduced to 29.7mm against the monthly normal rainfall of 87mm in Faisalabad. Average highest temperature in Faisalabad was recorded as 37.7°C against the monthly normal of 36.4°C while minimum was 29°C against monthly normal of 26.7°C. Maximum temperature in any August in Faisalabad was 42°C, which was recorded on August 19, 2002 while this August the city also witnessed 40°C on August 07.

Drastic reduction in rainfall was also occurred at Sargodha, Met data revealed as only 27mm rain was so far recorded against the monthly average rainfall of 109.2mm. Average highest temperature in Sargodha was recorded as 37.3°C against the monthly normal of 36.8°C. Maximum temperature in any August in Sargodha was 40°C, which was recorded on August 06 this year.

Data showed that no rainfall was recorded in Multan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur against the monthly average rainfall of 41.8mm, 34.2mm and 39.1mm respectively. Average highest temperature in Multan was recorded as 37.6°C against the monthly normal of 37.5°C while minimum was 28.9°C against monthly normal of 28°C. Maximum highest temperature in any August in Multan was 42.7°C, which was recorded on August 04, 2002 while this August the city witnessed 39.1°C.

Average highest temperature in Bahawalnagar was recorded as 40.4°C against the monthly normal of 37.8°C while minimum was 27.7°C against monthly normal of 27.7°C. Maximum temperature in any August in Bahawalnagar was 44.7°C, which was recorded on August 04, 2002 while this August the city witnessed 43°C.

Met data revealed that average highest temperature in Bahawalpur was recorded as 38.3°C against the monthly normal of 37.8°C while minimum was 28.1°C against monthly normal of 27.3°C. Maximum temperature in any August in Bahawalpur was 44°C, which was recorded on August 26, 1998 while this August the city witnessed 39.5°C.

Rainfall was also reduced in catchment area of River Jhelum, Met data showed as Kotli, Garhi Dupatta and Muzaffarabad received 131mm, 99.2mm and 124mm rain respectively, against the monthly normal rainfall of 251.8mm, 210.5mm and 231.7mm respectively.

On the other hand, Met office said that weak seasonal low lies over North West Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating southern and upper parts of the country. They added that a fresh trough westerly wave is likely to enter northern parts of the country. Met office predicted that rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sindh( Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions), Zhob, Kalat divisions, while at isolated places in Multan, DG khan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next 24 hours. They added that hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During the last 24 hours, several cities which received rainfall included Badin (38mm), Karachi (University Road, PAF Faisal 33mm, A/P 26mm, Landhi 25mm, Masroor 22mm, North Karachi 17mm, Nazimabad 10mm), Mirpurkhas (17mm), Mithi (14mm), Thatta (10mm), Chhor (08mm), Hyderabad (03mm), Joharabad (14mm), Chakwal (13mm), Mianwali (06mm), Jhelum (05mm), Mangla (02mm), Kamra (01mm), Parachinar (10mm), Risalpur (02mm), Cherat (01mm), Zhob (07mm) and Lasbella (05mm).

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C, minimum was 27.6°C and humidity in the morning was 50 percent.