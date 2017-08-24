Defenders of the law?

For nearly a month now lawyers, professionals who we believe have a mission to uphold and defend the law of the land, have been behaving as hooligans. They have locked themselves in a bitter war against senior judges who belong to the same profession as themselves. One of the less salutary effects of the lawyers’ movement is that is gave some lawyers the feeling that they themselves are above the law that they are sworn to uphold. Ironically – and tragically – the black coats are unwilling to place themselves before the law and are turning violent when facing accountability. The riot at the Lahore High Court on Monday during the contempt of court proceedings against the head of the Multan chapter of the Lahore High Court Bar Association showed that many choose violence when the legal system is not to their liking. The police had to fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse the rioting lawyers. Now, the confrontation that had been brewing between the bench and the bar has come to a head. Lawyers are all too willing to intimidate judges, especially when they relatively inexperienced, to ensure the ‘right’ ruling. They are also willing to use intimidation when one of their own is accused, as has been seen not just in this case but many others before. The sight of lawyers on the rampage has become common and often takes the shape of ideological policing. Recall how just two months ago a mob of 70 lawyers assaulted the legal team of Asma Jahangir because it was arguing a case against a member of the Pakistan Bar Council.

Such events do little to build respect for the law in a country where it has already been badly undermined. We expect the legal community to be guardians of the law. The judiciary now has a responsibility to take action against lawyers who do not meet the standards of the bar. Not all lawyers condone violence and many have condemned the mob at the Lahore High Court but there are pressure groups within the lawyers’ community that is ready to turn to violence. It should be the responsibility of the judiciary to identify and take action against such groups. Whether such groups are doing what they do because of political influence or to help them win bar elections, it needs to be made clear that this conduct is not acceptable. All sides need to realise that harsh rhetoric and actions are not acceptable in a courtroom and any differences need to be worked out in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations. The legal community should be setting an example for the rest of the country rather than shaming itself by breaking the law.