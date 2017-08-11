Fri August 11, 2017
Peshawar

August 11, 2017

‘Ban’ on constructing expensive houses lifted

KHAR: A representative jirga of Salarzai tribes on Thursday agreed to lift an old customary ban on construction of expensive and lofty houses on purchased or ancestral land in the area and handed over five persons accused in the killing of a man and his son to the political administration of Bajaur Agency.

The tribal elders and representatives of Laramdak, Baramdak, Larsadin and Barsadin tribes of Salarzai announced lifting the restriction in a jirga held with the political administration of Bajaur Agency. Prominent among those attended the jirga included Assistant Political Agent Khar Arif Khan, tribal elder Anwarzeb Khan, Sahibzada Nizamuddin Khan, the son of former Member National Assembly Shahabuddin Khan and others.

The political administration had convened the jirga after a man and his son who were constructing a new house on their own land in Salarzai were shot dead by their neighbours.

