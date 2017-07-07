UHS considers theses, synopses

LAHORE: The 127th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan in the chair.

According to a press release issued here, the board considered the thesis reports of Dr Muhammad Afzal MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Hira Sohail MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Muhammad Sohail Nazir MPhil (Chemical Pathology), Adil Bashir, a student of MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences - Immunology), Hafiz Talha Qayyum MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences – Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), Dr Saima Noreen MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Gulfreen Waheed MHPE, Dr Mumtaz Ali MS (General Surgery), Dr Ishfaque Ahmad MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Mian Maqbool Hussain MS (Orthopaedics), Dr Ahmad Raza Khan MPhil (Forensic Medicine), Dr Raza Younas MHPE, Dr Shazia Tufail MHPE, Dr Deepen Maharjan MD (Internal Medicine) and Dr Adnan Sadiq Butt MS (General Surgery).

The following synopses were also considered for registration of students in various postgraduate courses: “Protective effect of aqueous extract of lawsonia inermis (Henna) leaves on acetylsalicylic acid induced gastric mucosal toxicity in adult albino rats ” by Dr Asma Fayyaz MPhil (Anatomy), “The expression of beta human chorionic gonadotrophin ( -hCG) in different grades of human urothelial carcinoma” by Dr Ammara Anwar MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), “Mean platelet volume, immature platelet fraction and beta thromboglobulin in patients of acute coronary syndrome and normal subjects” by Dr Sadia Ijaz MPhil (Haematology), “Flow cytometric analysis of IIb 3 integrin protein and its activating mutations in exon 10 and 11 of ITGB3 gene in Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia patients” by Dr Saira Gul MPhil (Haematology), “Antimicrobial activity of various fractions from Aleo vera against extended spectrum beta lactamases producing gram negative rods” by Dr Zoobia Nazar Dar MPhil (Microbiology), “Identification of candida species and gene expression of (CgCDR1) gene in fluconazole resistant Candida glabrata as compared to sensitive strains” by Muhammad Roman MPhil (MLS - Microbiology), “Phenotypic identification of Candida species and relative expression of (CDR1) gene in fluconazole resistant and sensitive Candida albicans” by Muneeza Anwar MPhil (MLS - Microbiology), “Identification of Candida species and relative gene expression of ergosterol (ERG11)gene in fluconazole resistant and sensitive Candida tropicalis” by Sahar Imtiaz MPhil (MLS - Microbiology), “Serum leptin, estrogen, progesterone and mammographic density in post-menopausal women with and without carcinoma breast” by Dr Nighat Parveen MPhil (Physiology), “Serum gamma-glutamyl transferase and short-term mortality in ischemic stroke” by Dr Farhat Rafi MPhil (Chemical Pathology), “Measurement of abrasivity of newly-developed bioactive dentifrices: An invitro study” by Dr Daud Anthony MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Evaluation of monomer leaching and biocompatibility of a novel bioactive fiber reinforced dental composite” by Dr Mehvish Saleem MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Synthesis and characterisation of novel miswak fibers based dental composites” by Dr Muhammad Zeeshan MPhil (Science of Dental Materials, “Synthesis and characterisation of smart biodegradable polymer based fluoride containing novel injectable bioactive glass material” by Dr Nadia Irshad MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Synthesis, degradative and fluoride release behaviour of a novel fluoride containing bioactive glass” by Dr Noureen Jahanzeb MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Effect of reactive calcium phosphate and poly lysine on chemical, mechanical, adhesive and biochemistry properties of novel dental composites” by Dr Saadia Bano Lone MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Evaluation of dentine regeneration with injectable bioactive glass” by Dr Sundus Iftikhar MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Synthesis and characterisation of a novel bioactive fiber based dental resin composite” by Dr Usama Siddiqui MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Effect of reactive calcium phosphate fillers and chlorhexidine on chemical, mechanical and antibacterial properties of dental composite” by Dr Zahra Shafqat MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Assessment of chemical, mechanical and microscopic properties of novel self-adhesive dental composite” by Dr Zainab Sultan MPhil (Science of Dental Materials), “Exploration of the underlying causes of stress among undergraduate medical students and their coping strategies” by Dr Izza Umbrin MHPE, “Obstructive hydrocephalus with posterior fossa tumours: outcome comparison between ventriculoperitoneal shunt versus endoscopic third ventriculostomy” by Dr Pramanand Shah MS (Neurosurgery), “A comparison of trans vaginal repair of vesicovaginal fistula with and without Martius flap” by Dr Habib Akbar MS (Urology) and “Role of alpha-blockers, anticholinergic or combination therapy in treatment of symptoms related to double J stent” by Dr Wesh Ansari MS (Urology).