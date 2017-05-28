LMKT to establish National Incubation Center

Islamabad: LMKT (ww-w.lmkt.com), a leading Pakistan-based technology services company, in partnership with PTCL, has been selected for the ICT R&D Fund project to setup a world-class national incubation center (NIC) in Peshawar, says a press release.

This is part of the Ministry of IT & Telecom’s larger initiative to create a series of incubation centers across the country to promote youth-led entrepreneurship in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The incubation center is expected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2017.

Atif Rais Khan, chairman & CEO, LMKT on the occasion stated, “We’re really excited to be partnering with the Ministry of IT&T on setting up an advanced facility in Peshawar where young, tech-savvy innovators are recognised, groomed and equipped with the requisite tools and resources to create game-changing digital solutions.”

He continued, “In a quest to put Pakistan in the top 20 economies of the world, we recognise this as an important milestone in LMKT’s efforts in achieving that goal and creating success stories that are bigger than ours.”

“The envisaged NIC in Peshawar will afford a conducive space to enable and catalyze innovators and start-ups in creating inventive, disruptive and sustainable solutions to tackle some of the most challenging problems faced by our society,” stated Yousuf Hussain, CEO National ICT R&D Fund. He added, “We look forward to our strategic alliance with LMKT that will reshape the lives of many young entrepreneurs, freelancers and tech graduates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

LMKT is committed to supporting promising startups with quality incubation programs; mentor and investor networks; and access to technical, financial and professional resources. The Peshawar NIC will be planned and implemented as a future-proof facility designed and operated by LMKT in collaboration with PTCL along with partners such as Microsoft, IBM and Founder Institute.