PTI legislators and federal taxes

ISLAMABAD: Even when many legislators and ministers of PTI KP setup pay federal taxes, there are also those who pay almost no tax at all, as many of them argue they pay provincial agricultural Income Tax instead.

Interestingly, even when such ministers, advisers, special assistants and parliamentary secretaries receive salaries, record regarding some of them is not available with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as they don’t bother to file Income Tax returns.

Interestingly, out of 26 PTI members of National Assembly elected on general seats 22 filed Income Tax returns in the year 2015 and 4 were non -filers. All the seven legislators elected on reserved seats in the National Assembly, however, filed their Income Tax returns in 2015.

Data obtained from the Federal Broad of Revenue (FBR) suggests that out of 14 KP cabinet ministers, a minister (NTN#4224757-8) paid no federal tax at all for 2013-15.

“I pay Agricultural Income Tax. Federal Income Tax on my salary is deducted at source,” he told The News when contacted. He said sometimes he doesn’t draw his salary. But didn’t elaborate why no such record is available at the FBR, perhaps due to non-filing of Income Tax return.

Another minister (NTN# 2681268-1) paid Zero Federal Tax in 2015, Rs1,000 in 2014 and zero tax in 2013. When contacted, he said: “I pay provincial Agricultural Income Tax to the tune of Rs80,000 on average. I have no other source of Income except agricultural land. That’s why I pay no federal tax.”

A minister (NTN#2418638-4) paid Rs34,900 as federal tax in 2015. But paid zero tax in years 2013 and 2014.

A minister’s (NTN#4224930-9) federal tax record for year 2015 was not found. But he paid Rs33,790 in year 2014 and Rs zero in 2013, FBR record suggests.

A minister record (NTN# 4123043-4) for year 2015 was not found. But he paid zero tax in year 2014 and Rs5403 in 2013.

A minister (NTN#0003803-2) remained the highest federal tax payer in year 2015 with Rs352,165, he paid zero tax in year 2014.

A minister paid Rs87,500 as federal tax. But the same gentleman paid zero tax in 2013 and 14.

A minister’s record (NTN#4224762-4) was not found with the federal tax body for year 2015. He however paid Rs420,000 in year 2014 and Rs zero in year 2013.

A minister paid Rs67,354 tax in 2015 but paid no in year 2014 and 13.

A minister paid Rs10,000 as federal tax in year 2015. He paid no tax in year 2014 and 13.

An advisor to the CM paid Rs87,500 in federal tax for year 2015. He however paid zero tax for year 2014 and 13, respectively.

A parliamentary secretary has no record of federal taxes for year 2013 to 15 and has no NTN number either.

Another parliamentary secretary’s tax record for year 2015 was not found. The gentleman however paid zero federal for year 2014 and Rs6344 for year 2013.

A parliamentary secretary paid zero federal tax in 2015, Rs4975 in 2014 and zero tax in 2013.

A special assistant to the chief minister paid zero federal tax in 2015, Rs3745 in year 2014 and zero tax in year 2013. His record was not found for year 2015. The gentleman paid Rs zero federal tax in year 2014 and 13.

In the Punjab Assembly, an MPA’s tax record (NTN#3256734-7) for year 2015 was not found. The gentleman paid zero tax in 2014 and 13.

A PPP MPA paid zero federal tax in 2015 and tax record for year 2014 and 13 was not found by the FBR.

An MPA paid zero federal tax in year 2015. She however paid Rs6033 in year 2014, and zero tax in year 2013.

