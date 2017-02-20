Dengue in Gwadar

Print Story
February 20, 2017
Gwadar remains an important port city. However, for the last several years, dengue has made the lives of its residents miserable. The number of dengue patients in the region has been increasing day by day. More than 100 patients have been affected in 2016-2017 but the government has not shown any particular attention towards the issue. I request the concerned health authorities of Balochistan to provide facilities to the people, ease their misery and save their lives.
Sanaullah Pendag
Kech