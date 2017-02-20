Gwadar remains an important port city. However, for the last several years, dengue has made the lives of its residents miserable. The number of dengue patients in the region has been increasing day by day. More than 100 patients have been affected in 2016-2017 but the government has not shown any particular attention towards the issue. I request the concerned health authorities of Balochistan to provide facilities to the people, ease their misery and save their lives.

Sanaullah Pendag

Kech

0



0







Dengue in Gwadar was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187527-Dengue-in-Gwadar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dengue in Gwadar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187527-Dengue-in-Gwadar.