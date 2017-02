KARACHI: Abu Bakar Talha clinched 10 & under singles title when he beat Ibrahim Najeeb immaculately in Gujrat Gymkhana Open National Ranking Tennis Championship at Gujrat Gymkhana on Friday.

Abu Bakar recorded a pristine 4-0, 4-0 win in the final against Ibrahim.

In ladies singles semi-final, Sara Mansoor blanked Noor Malik, recording a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

In the under-14 summit clash, Sami Zaib defeated Hamid Israr by 6-4, 6-1

