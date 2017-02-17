NAWABSHAH: Fifty injured people and five bodies of the Sehwan blast arrived at People’s University Hospital through ambulances while more were arriving for treatment.

Medical Superintendent Dr Tufail Baloch was making personal efforts for providing treatment to each injured person and added that every possible treatment would be given to the victims.

He said bodies were brought from Sehwan and there was no expiry in the hospital. DIG Farhat Ali Junejo said strict security of all shrines and Dargahs of the division has been ordered with immediate effect. He said the police have been instructed for snap checking on all roads leading to the city.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nouman Siddiq said C-130 plane is expected to arrive here to carry the injured persons from here. SDM Dr Faisal Saleem was also present on the occasion.

