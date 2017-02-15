KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail has the appointed Ramada Hotels Chairman Anwar Qureshi as the Senior Vice Chairman of FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Hotels for year 2017. Anwar Qureshi has rich experience of hoteling in Pakistan and abroad. He has been successfully running Ramada Hotels in Pakistan and Crown Plaza in Sudan. He is also actively engaged in the Hotel Association of Pakistan to promote tourism in Pakistan. It is hoped that his appointment will promote hotel and tourism business.

