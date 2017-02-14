KOHAT: Three persons including a woman were killed and two others sustained injuries in separate road and firing incidents in the district on Monday, official sources said.

They said that Asif Ali was on his way on the Kohat-Hangu road when the accused Liaqat Ali and his son Hussain Shah allegedly fired at him, killing him on the spot. Hussain Shah fled the scene while Liaqat Ali was arrested on the spot. Motive behind the killing was stated to be a financial dispute.

Meanwhile, one Waliullah allegedly fired at his friend Sanaullah over unknown reasons, killing him instantly. The accused fled the scene. In the meantime, a speeding vehicle (LEX-5980) hit the people standing on the roadside in Mian Garhi Chowk. As a result, a woman identified as Gulnar Begum was killed on the spot while Shabir Khan and Azizullah sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

