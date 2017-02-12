KARACHI: The provincial Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Saturday stated that being a nation, we are facing a lot of problems. He was addressing a seminar ‘The role of youth in national integration and regional connectivity’, organised at the University of Karachi.

Dr Farooq Sattar of MQM-Pakistan, Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party Syed Mustafa Kamal, Home Minister Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani, Shazia Mari of PPP and others also shared their viewpoints.

