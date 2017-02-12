Islamabad

An eleven-member Afghan education delegation headed by higher education minister Farida Momand visited Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) and discussed ways and means to increase bilateral educational cooperation with the university’s leadership.

The visitors met IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

Among them were deputy minister for higher education Abdul Tawab Balakarzai, vice chancellor of the Kabul Medical University Shamsur Rehman Rehamani, VC of Balkh University Abdul Haq Haqiq and VC of Qandhar University Hazrat Totakhail.

Officials of the HEC also accompanied the delegation.

“The Afghan higher education ministry wants to build an Islamic university in Nangarhar province,” said Farida Momand.

She added that well-established education relations could help further improve relationship between both countries.

The minister said the delegation had signed a memorandum of understanding on 3,000 scholarships with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The IIU rector highlighted the need for higher education quality and linkages of universities for sharing experiences. He said the IIU would provide all possible cooperation to Afghan higher education ministry.

0



0







IIU top men, Afghans discuss bilateral ties was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185675-IIU-top-men-Afghans-discuss-bilateral-ties/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IIU top men, Afghans discuss bilateral ties" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185675-IIU-top-men-Afghans-discuss-bilateral-ties.