CM re-affirms commitment to bring polio to zero level

Community midwives given cell phones

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has reaffirmed his commitment to bring the polio to the zero level in the province.

He was addressing the cell phones distribution ceremony to the community midwives here at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar.Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, representatives of MNCH, Rotary International and others were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the KP government efforts had yielded far-reaching results in reducing the cases of polio.He appreciated the Rotary International in bids for eliminating polio from the province and stressed coordinated efforts for fighting the disease.

The chief minister appreciated the cell phones distribution to the community midwives by the Rotary International, saying that they were at the forefront in the collective struggle against polio. He said his government had set a new standard of service through the health sector reforms that was unparallel in the history of the country.

The chief minister said he gave financial and administrative autonomy to tertiary healthcare in the province. This was resisted by a group of individuals but our government made it happen, he added.

Pervez Khattak said that the government was keen on providing efficient healthcare to all and sundry. He said the provincial government was utilising all its resources for the protection of masses from epidemic diseases.

An awareness drive has already been started and the KP government efforts have resulted in a sharp decline of the polio cases in the province the previous year. “We will make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio free,” he vowed.

The speakers representing the Rotary International appreciated the provincial government for its reforms in health sector. Later the chief minister gave away cell phones to the community midwives.

