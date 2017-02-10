LAHORE: Sahiwal Coal Power Project Chief Executive Officer Mr Song Taiji called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Thursday.

The chief minister applauded him and his team for their fast pace of work on 1,320MW coal project. Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said the project would be a precedent of high speed and standard as none of such projects had been established before in such short span of time with that much electricity production capacity.

He said the project would be completed six months earlier than its due date and would set a world record in terms of speed. The chief minister said the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was setting new records of hard work, upright and transparency and Chinese investment worth 52 billion dollars in Pakistan happening for very first time in the history shows their confidence in the government of PM Nawaz Sharif.

He said he highly regarded the cooperation of Chinese President Xi Jinxing, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chinese companies who are helping us to make the prosperous Pakistan's dream come true. He said that thousands of Chinese engineers and workers had spent their New Year evening away from their families, working here which shows their dedication towards work and this passion was highly appreciated.

CEO Sahiwal Coal Power Project Mr Song Taiji said the Punjab government had provided much support in this project and following the vision of the chief minister we will put every possible effort to complete it in a stipulated time. Special Envoy for CEPC Zaheer-ud-Din Mehmood was also present on this occasion.

