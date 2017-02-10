Print Story
X
-
Nine POs among 59 held in DI KhanFebruary 10, 2017Print : Peshawar
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police arrested 59 suspected persons including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) during search operations in various areas in the district on Thursday, an official said.
Speaking at a meeting District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Khan Afridi said the police arrested 59 suspects, including nine POs, during 32 search operations carried out in various parts of the district. The police seized four Kalashnikovs, 10 guns, 14 pistols, 24 kilograms of hashish and 481 bottles of liquor, the official added.
He maintained that no one was above the law and stern action against the violators would be taken. The official also awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to the officials for better performance.