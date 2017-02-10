Rawalpindi: Muhammad Khalil 50, a resident of Rawalpindi is suffering from multiple diseases, primarily liver malfunctioning. Visiting different hospitals in the city, he has been advised by the doctors to perform various medical tests that he could not afford. Further it is also difficult for him to move around looking for different options where he could get free treatment. Muhammad Khalil is issueless and living in the house of his elder brother with his wife. Both husband and wife grown old and cannot move around that freely. Khalil used to work as a labourer in different companies. Due to health problems he lost his job. He has appealed to the philanthropists to help him out in this hour of misery to get the treatment. He could be contacted at his cell phone numbers 0324-2503366 and 0300-5220975.

