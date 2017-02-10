Islamabad

Following in the footsteps of their counterparts in Karachi, nurses working in Islamabad’s hospitals also took to the streets here on Thursday to draw the government’s attention towards their demands.

Grant of utility allowance and time scale allowance are the two key demands made by nurses of the capital city’s hospitals. The nurses have urged the government to meet their demands within the next one month, failing which they have threatened to launch a nationwide protest.

‘Long-live Islamabad nurses,’ ‘Nurses in Sindh and Balchistan, march forward, we are with you,’ were the popular slogans raised by nurses during their protest, which was held in front of the National Press Club here in Islamabad.

