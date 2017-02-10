LAHORE

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed confidence that as a result of Panama leaks case’s decision, Pakistan would emerge as a corruption-free country in the world. Pakistan’s image abroad had been tarnished due to corruption, he said while addressing participants in a workshop at Mansoora Thursday.

Sirajul Haq said in principle, it was the government responsibility to check fraud and corruption but unfortunately, the country’s rulers were accused of corruption. As such, they could not be expected to control it. He said that if a few of the big guns were punished for corruption, all others would automatically renounce the evil. The JI chief also condemned a ban on student unions since 1984 and said it had done irreparable harm to the growth of political culture in country. He said if employees in government and semi government departments had the right to form unions and associations, there was no reason to deny it to students at college and university level. He called for the revival of the unions to strengthen democracy in the country.

Sirajul Haq said government officials were no longer public servants as the general public could not get any work done without offering bribe to government functionaries.

