The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the chief executive officer of the mobile application-based ride-hailing service, Careem, secretary of Sindh transport department and DIG Traffic Karachi to file their comments regarding the cab service’s alleged illegal operations.

This was observed by the court while hearing a petition against the operation of the foreign private cab service, Careem. Petitioner Mohammad Ahsan Puri maintained in his petition that the taxi service was using private vehicles for commercial use which was a violation of the Sindh Motor Vehicle Taxation Act and Motor Vehicles Rules.

Besides, under the motor vehicle ordinance no non-commercial vehicle could be used for commercial purposes for the public, the petitioner further submitted.

According to Puri’s petition, the Careem taxi service was run by private people through internet and mobile phone service. He said it was a matter of record that Careem’s drivers did not have public service vehicle driving licenses, necessary for such jobs.

The licenses are issued only after drivers have undergone a strict driving test, and fulfilled other important requirements.

The court was requested to take action against the cab service for violating traffic and motor vehicles laws and suspend its service.

The petitioner also placed on record the letter issued by the provincial transport authority to the information technology department and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority regarding operations of the illegal cab service using internet facilities and requested them to stop its operations.

The counsel representing the company filed power in the petition and requested time to file the company CEO’s comments. The provincial law officer also requested time to file his comments. SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi adjourning the hearing till February 16 directed Careem and other respondents to file their comments.

Initially considering to ban the taxi services, the Sindh government had on February 1 given the taxi services, Uber and Careem, a month to fulfil all necessary formalities under the laws and procedures of the provincial transport service.

Transport minister Nasir Hussain Shah told reporters that both the services had not fulfilled certain procedures and formalities because of which notices were issued to their operators. The provincial minister said it was necessary to obtain a fitness certificate, a no-objection certificate from the provincial excise and taxation department, and a route permit from the regional transport authority for operating a fleet of motor vehicles under a cab service.

