Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have made comprehensive arrangements for upcoming Spring Plantation Drive 2017 during which approximately 300,000 saplings of different species will be planted to enhance the beauty and green character of capital.

This was informed during a meeting held here at CDA Headquarters on Tuesday to review the arrangements for upcoming Spring Plantation Drive. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz presided over the meeting which was attended by senior officers of MCI and CDA.

Sheikh Anser Aziz was informed that Spring Plantation Drive 2017 would be launched during a colourful ceremony which would be held at Rose and Jasmine Garden Shakerparian on February 9. Various organizations like Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries representatives of civil society Government and Semi Government departments students of different colleges and schools NGOs and people of different walks of life would participate in the drive.

He was further informed that CDA annually organized two plantation campaigns including Spring and Monsoon to highlight importance of plants and educate people of the city so that they could play their due role to enhancing green character of the city.

He was further informed that Islamabad Expressway, Green Area of Sector H-10 and H-11, play grounds, parks, Margalla Hills National Park, Simly Dam catchment area and Green belts of Kashmir Highway would be targeted as major planting sites during the drive.

The meeting was further told that comprehensive awareness and publicity campaign would also be launched to ensure practical participation of masses. Mayor said that environment of the city had always remained top priority of the MCI and CDA beside executing different development projects.

He directed to take concrete steps to ensure survival of species which would be planted during upcoming tree plantation drive. During upcoming tree plantation drive local species and indigenous plants would be preferred so that maximum growth of the planted saplings could be ensured he added.

