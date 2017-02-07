BANGALORE: Pakistan blind cricket team recorded a convincing nine-wicket triumph against South Africa in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup at the KSCA Ground here on Monday.

Electing to bat first, South Africa scored 100 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Tefo was the top scorer with 19 runs. Anees Javed took two wickets. Riasat Khan and Badar Munir claimed one wicket each. Pakistan, who are still unbeaten in the tournament, reached the target for the loss of one wicket in just 5.1 overs. Badar Munir shone with the bat again and remained unbeaten on 60 with the help of ten boundaries and two big sixes. Muhammad Jamil remained not out on 29. Pakistan will play their next league match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday (today).

0



0







Pakistan continue unbeaten run in Blind T20 World Cup was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184519-Pakistan-continue-unbeaten-run-in-Blind-T20-World-Cup/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan continue unbeaten run in Blind T20 World Cup" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184519-Pakistan-continue-unbeaten-run-in-Blind-T20-World-Cup.