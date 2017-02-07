KARACHI: Najam Sethi, the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) chief, on Monday reiterated his promise to bring the T20 event’s final to Lahore next month.

However, for the moment the popular tournament which was launched last year will once again roll into action in the UAE where PSL 2017 trophy was unveiled in a spectacular ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The dazzling ‘Spirit Trophy’ designed by Swarovski captures the spirit of Pakistan cricket. The trophy was unveiled by Najam Sethi, Chairman PSL, and captains of the five franchises. Managing Director Swarovski Andrew Mojica, Brand Ambassador HBL PSL Ramiz Raja also spoke on the occasion.

Sethi reiterated the league’s aim of holding the league final in Lahore; he also asked cricket fans to back the tournament to the hilt besides appreciating the interest of foreign players and coaches roped in by the five franchises.

He also thanked the sponsors, franchise owners and supporters of the tournament that will witness some of the best cricketing talent compete for the ‘Spirit Trophy’.

Ramiz welcomed the participating players and thanked them for their interest in the league, the former Pakistan captain hoped that the second season of the tournament would outdo the success of the first season which drew massive interest in and outside Pakistan.

PSL 2017 trophies for the best batsman, best bowler, wicket-keeper and man-of-the-tournament were also unveiled during the ceremony.

The best batsman’s trophy, named after legendary Pakistan batsman Hanif Mohammad (Crystallized cricket bat) was unveiled by Lahore Qalandars captain and batsman Brendon McCullum, Islamabad United’s captain and batsman Misbah-ul-Haq and Karachi Kings’ captain, the legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara.

The Best Bowler’s trophy, a crystallised cricket ball named after legendary fast bowler Fazal Mahmood (Crystallised cricket ball) was unveiled by Peshawar Zalmi captain and all-rounder West Indian Daren Sammy.

The Best Wicket-keeper’s trophy, a crystallised wicket-keeper’s glove named after legendary wicket-keeper Imtiaz Ahmed was unveiled by Quetta Gladiators’ captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

The Man of the Tournament’s trophy, a crystallised rising star was unveiled by Karachi Kings’ all-rounder and former captain Shoaib Malik.

Action begins with an opening clash between defending champions’ Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on February 9 in Dubai.

