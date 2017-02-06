Coal for Sahiwal

The government has planned to install 2x660 MW Coal Fired Power Project near Qadirabad in District Sahiwal to provide reliable and affordable electricity to citizens of the province. It is heartening to see that first coal shipment of 1,500 tonnes coal has reached Sahiwal through a special train.

For the ‘energy-starved’ country this is a much-needed and vital project. It is pertinent to mention here that in order to avoid environmental hazards, super critical coal power generation plants have been installed which are environment friendly and fuel efficient. It is hoped that the successful completion of the project will not only help bridge the electricity shortfall in the country but also pave the way for socio-economic development in the country.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore

