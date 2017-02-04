ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Friday issued permanent arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri in the SSP Ismatullah Junejo torture case.

A report submitted by the police in the court declared the two proclaimed offenders. During their 2014 anti-government sit-in in the federal capital, the PTI and PAT workers had assaulted Ismatullah at the D-Chowk. The court, which has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for two opposition leaders in the past, declared Khan and Qadri proclaimed offenders and issued their permanent arrest warrants.

The case file had been closed for now and the trial of the two would be held following their arrest, court officials said.

