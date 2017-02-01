Pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds as capital only solution to Palestine issue: Nawaz

Says Oslo Accord favouring two-state solution remains unimplemented like UNSC resolution on Kashmir; Palestinian president supports Pak stance on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of international agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital was the only sustainable guarantee to peace.

He was speaking at a joint press talk with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after formal talks. President Mahmoud Abbas arrived on a three-day official visit to Islamabad a day earlier.

Nawaz urged the international community to play its role in peaceful resolution of the decades-old Palestinian issue. “The aim of ensuring peace in the Middle East can’t be achieved without just settlement of the Palestine-Israel dispute,” he said.

The two leaders called upon the international community to implement the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Resolution 2334 that demands Israel to end its settlements in the West Bank.

Nawaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's commitment to the Palestinian cause. "Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. We also look forward to the international community's sincere efforts for sustainable peace in the Middle East," he said.

The prime minister said the Palestine issue was a long-standing issue on the UN agenda needing a practical solution. Nawaz mentioned that the Oslo Accord outlining the land peace and international community's consensus in favour of the two-state solution remained unimplemented just as the UNSC resolution on Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction over the opening of the new Palestinian Complex at the Diplomatic Enclave. "This architecturally-aesthetic project would be a living symbol of our brotherly relationship and expression of solidarity of our two countries," he said.

Nawaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan had great affection for Palestine, particularly due to an emotional attachment with the Qibla-e-Awwal. He said that he had a "very fruitful" exchange of views with President Mahmoud Abbas on international developments related to issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the Government of Pakistan for supporting the cause of Palestine. He also supported Pakistan’s decades-old stance on the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK).

He said during talks with the prime minister, he informed him about the latest efforts for implementation of Resolution 2334 and keeping alive the issue of Palestine. He mentioned the ongoing barbarianism of Israel against the Palestinian nation, particularly at the holy places.

He expressed concern over the planned shifting of American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying that the step would manifestly violate the UNSC resolutions. He mentioned that talks with "Brother Nawaz Sharif" discussed bilateral relations which were strengthening with time. He said the meeting also focused regional situation with specific focus on eradication of terrorism and extremism.

He stressed the need to constitute a joint committee to work out ways for strengthening the bilateral relations. Mahmoud Abbas also expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by Pakistan government to him and his delegation.

The prime minister said Pakistan was firm in its support for the just cause of Palestinian people. The prime minister referred to the newly-constructed Palestinian Embassy building in Islamabad and said the project would be a symbol of our brotherly relations.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for its steadfast support for the cause of Palestinian people besides financial assistance and scholarships for Palestinian students in Pakistani universities.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues and the challenge of terrorism. The two leaders had one-on-one meeting, which was followed by delegation level talks. There was complete identity of views between the two sides on issues of mutual interests.

Earlier, a formal welcome ceremony for Mahmoud Abbas was held at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad. Nawaz warmly received the distinguished guest on arrival.

National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion. A smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented the salute and guard of honour to the Palestinian president.

The two leaders inaugurated the newly-constructed magnificent building of the Palestinian Embassy here at the Diplomatic Enclave. Pakistan donated land in 1992 besides contributing US$1 million for the project.

Abbas conveyed his profound gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its financial and technical assistance for completion of the project and described it as a symbol of lasting Pakistan-Palestine friendship.

The Palestinian president received Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the embassy. They warmly shook hands and hugged. A young girl presented him a bouquet. National anthems of the two countries were also played.

0



0







Pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds as capital only solution to Palestine issue: Nawaz was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183232-Pre-1967-borders-and-Al-Quds-as-capital-only-solution-to-Palestine-issue-Nawaz/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds as capital only solution to Palestine issue: Nawaz" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183232-Pre-1967-borders-and-Al-Quds-as-capital-only-solution-to-Palestine-issue-Nawaz.