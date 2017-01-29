Rasool inspires K-Electric to bronze medal

KARACHI: Skipper Mohammad Rasool’s first half goal enabled K-Electric to claim bronze medal when they defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1-0 in the third-place game of the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament here at the KPT Sports Complex on Saturday.

The international striker Rasool hit the winner in the 11th minute on a cross from Abdul Rehman.

K-Electric, who had rested their key players Kaleemullah, Jalil and Mehmood Khan, played tightly throughout but failed to capitalise on a few chances.

In the second half, they squandered a solid chance when Rasool instead of giving the ball to unmarked Mohammad Riaz himself opted for a drive which was blocked by the keeper.

SSGC, a second-tier league side, had also rested their main striker Saadullah who was out of form. They also created a couple of chances but failed to strike due to strong defence work by the opposition.

K-Electric playing coach Mohammad Essa said that his team missed a couple of easy chances. “The chances were not availed properly. We had also rested our major players and had played most of the bench,” said Essa, who also did not play on Saturday.

Meanwhile, SSGC coach Tariq Lutfi said that it did not matter that his team lost. “You know, I am trying to build the team for future challenges. I had also not played my key players. But K-Electric deserved the win as they are a big team. They had been unlucky not to qualify for the final despite playing a superb game against KRL,” said Tariq, also a former Pakistan coach.

The final of the event will be held at the same venue on Sunday (today) between WAPDA and KRL. It would in fact be a clash between KRL’s manager Ayaz Butt and WAPDA’s coach Khalid Butt.

Ayaz has transformed his side into a major outfit over the years, guiding them to the Premier League triumph for four times.

And Khalid, who is a sharp coach with solid credentials, has also helped WAPDA become Premier League champions for four times.

But Khalid admits that now KRL are a better side than WAPDA. “To be fair, KRL are a better side currently than WAPDA,” Khalid Butt told ‘The News’ here on Saturday.

“You know, I have taken the charge recently after staying away from the side for quite some time. And I am trying to bring the brigade back in its real spirit and I am confident that the team will be rebuilt properly,” he said.

Khalid added that any team could win the final. “The playing style of both the sides is the same and that is why it can be any team’s title,” he added.

Ayaz said that his team had so far played fine football. “We have been undefeated so far in the event and I am confident that the team will live up to expectations in the final tomorrow,” he said.

