Islamabad

Pakistan and Japan is celebrating 65 years of diplomatic ties and since then relation between the two countries has been extraordinary and cordial. This was stated by Takashi Kural Ambassador of Japan at a function organised by English Speaking Union (ESU), Islamabad.

The Japanese ambassador said that Japan took very keen interest in industrial development of Pakistan.

During a question and answer session asked by Wazir Ahmed Jogezai, Ambassador Aftab Syed, Syed Asif Ali Shah, Abid Ali related with the relationship between Pakistan and Japan, the Japanese ambassador replied that we enjoy excellent relations for more than six decades and Japan is keeping Pakistan in developing its economy.

To another question raised by Asif Ali Shah the Japanese Ambassador replied that Japan after the Second World War has made tremendous progress by sheer hard work and good policies of its government.

Speaking on the occasion the president of English Speaking Union, Khalid Malik appreciated the cooperation of all the members present. He said that Japan and Pakistan have outstanding diplomatic relations . In a short span of time the Japanese Ambassador has become very popular amongst Pakistanis.

In the end Khalid Malik presented a shield with insignia of ESU to the Japanese Ambassador. There was a group photo of ESU members along with the Japanese ambassador and the members present with him.

