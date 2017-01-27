PESHAWAR: The city police arrested 70 persons, 10 proclaimed offenders, in search and strike operation on Thursday.

An official communiqué stated that the SSP Operations Sajjad Khan on the directives of CCPO Peshawar Tahir Khan, conducted search and strike operations in the limits of various police stations of the city and arrested 70 accused. Some of the arrested persons were wanted to the police.

It said that the police also arrested 17 people who were leaving in houses without informing the concerned police stations.Arms including two Kalashnikov rifles, three guns, one repeater, 14 pistols and 118 cartridges, 125 kg charas and 28 gram heroin were also recovered from their possession.

