An official of the Pakistan Navy died in a road crash in the city's Mauripur area on Monday. According to police, 35-year-old Qamar Sultan was on a motorcycle and heading to his workplace when a van knocked down his motorcycle in the Mauripur area. His injuries, rescue officials said, were too severe and the victim passed away on the spot.

Police said the van driver managed to flee from the scene and a case had been registered to arrest the driver. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Firing incidents

Three people, including a teenage girl, were injured in different firing incidents reported in the city on Monday.

In the Shah Latif police station limits, 22-year-old Adnan Pervaiz and 25-year-old Bilal sustained bullet injuries near the Khalid Abbas Medical Hospital. They were rushed to the JPMC. Police said the victims were close relatives and they were targeted due to an old enmity. In another incident, 18-year-old Zahra was injured by a stray bullet. The girl was taken to the CHK for treatment.

