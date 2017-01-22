NEW DELHI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will replace injured opener Alex Hales in England’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against India, the English cricket board said on Saturday.

Hales has been ruled out of the third and final One-day International (ODI) against India on Sunday after he fractured his right hand while attempting a catch in the second ODI in Cuttack.

He will also miss the T20 series that starts on January 26.

“Jonathan Bairstow has replaced Alex Hales in England’s IT20 squad,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement Saturday.

Hales was scheduled to consult a surgeon upon returning home on Saturday.

The Eoin Morgan-led England team is trailing the ODI series 2-0 after India won the second one-dayer by 15 runs.

The final match in Kolkata will be India’s last ODI before the Champions Trophy. Nos 3-6 in the batting order all have centuries in this series but a couple of scores for the openers would help Virat Kohli firm up plans for his first title tilt as captain. They have won chasing and defending, though England pushed them hard both times. Kohli will ask for more of the same as he looks to extend his mastery over England captains to 7-0 on tour.

Morgan has twice said that England have not played at their best, which says something about how expectation levels have risen. Scores of 350 for 7 and 366 for 8 will win plenty of 50-over matches but England’s bowling has buckled too easily under India’s onslaught. England have not lost a series by a margin of more than one match since the World Cup and Morgan will want to keep it that way. The final ODI will take place in Kolkata on Sunday.

